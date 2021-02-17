Fuse Network Hits One Day Trading Volume of $2.54 Million (FUSE)

Fuse Network (CURRENCY:FUSE) traded 7.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 16th. One Fuse Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000373 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Fuse Network has traded up 95.6% against the U.S. dollar. Fuse Network has a total market capitalization of $10.14 million and approximately $2.54 million worth of Fuse Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Fuse Network alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002026 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.41 or 0.00061605 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001021 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $127.79 or 0.00258842 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39.14 or 0.00079276 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.79 or 0.00070461 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.84 or 0.00082720 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $199.25 or 0.00403598 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.20 or 0.00184727 BTC.

Fuse Network Profile

Fuse Network’s total supply is 314,655,931 coins and its circulating supply is 55,045,523 coins.

Fuse Network Coin Trading

Fuse Network can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fuse Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fuse Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fuse Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Fuse Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fuse Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.