Future plc (FUTR.L) (LON:FUTR) PT Raised to GBX 2,066

Future plc (FUTR.L) (LON:FUTR) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 1,974 ($25.79) to GBX 2,066 ($26.99) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price points to a potential upside of 9.31% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on FUTR. Barclays lowered their target price on Future plc (FUTR.L) from GBX 2,240 ($29.27) to GBX 2,105 ($27.50) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Future plc (FUTR.L) in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,880.25 ($24.57).

LON FUTR opened at GBX 1,890 ($24.69) on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,805.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,786.95. Future plc has a 52-week low of GBX 489.50 ($6.40) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,185 ($28.55). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.83, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of £1.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.63.

In related news, insider Hugo Drayton acquired 2,376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,675 ($21.88) per share, with a total value of £39,798 ($51,996.34). Also, insider Rachel Addison acquired 2,798 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,774 ($23.18) per share, with a total value of £49,636.52 ($64,850.43).

Future plc, together with its subsidiaries, publishes content for technology, games, TV and entertainment, women's lifestyle, real life, music, creative and photography, sports, home interest, and B2B sectors primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates through Media and Magazine segments.

