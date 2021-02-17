FY2020 Earnings Estimate for Colony Capital, Inc. (NYSE:CLNY) Issued By Truist Securiti

Colony Capital, Inc. (NYSE:CLNY) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti reduced their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Colony Capital in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 10th. Truist Securiti analyst G. Miller now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of ($0.16) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.13. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Colony Capital’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.10) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.15) EPS.

CLNY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Truist assumed coverage on Colony Capital in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Colony Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on Colony Capital from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of CLNY stock opened at $5.43 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.72. Colony Capital has a fifty-two week low of $1.33 and a fifty-two week high of $5.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.81. The company has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 1.86.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Colony Capital by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,680,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $224,535,000 after purchasing an additional 2,419,695 shares during the period. Baupost Group LLC MA raised its position in Colony Capital by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 24,212,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $116,464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590,456 shares in the last quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC raised its position in Colony Capital by 85.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC now owns 16,736,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,690,000 after purchasing an additional 7,705,193 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in Colony Capital by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 11,198,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS bought a new stake in Colony Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at $17,378,000. 75.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Colony Capital, Inc (NYSE: CLNY) is a leading global investment firm with a heritage of identifying and capitalizing on key secular trends in real estate. The Company manages an approximately $47 billion portfolio of real assets on behalf of its shareholders and limited partners, including over $23 billion in digital real estate investments through Digital Colony, its digital infrastructure platform.

