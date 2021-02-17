FY2020 EPS Estimates for New Gold Inc. (NGD.TO) (TSE:NGD) Reduced by Cormark

New Gold Inc. (NGD.TO) (TSE:NGD) (ARCA:NGD) – Stock analysts at Cormark lowered their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of New Gold Inc. (NGD.TO) in a report issued on Thursday, February 11th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now expects that the company will earn $0.01 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.06. Cormark also issued estimates for New Gold Inc. (NGD.TO)’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.03 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.35 EPS.

Several other analysts have also commented on NGD. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on New Gold Inc. (NGD.TO) from C$2.50 to C$2.75 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and set a C$2.25 price target on shares of New Gold Inc. (NGD.TO) in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$4.00 price target (down previously from C$4.25) on shares of New Gold Inc. (NGD.TO) in a report on Friday, February 12th.

Shares of NGD opened at C$2.18 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.11, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 2.56. New Gold Inc. has a one year low of C$0.55 and a one year high of C$3.05. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.47 billion and a P/E ratio of -25.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$2.52 and a 200 day moving average of C$2.48.

New Gold Inc. (NGD.TO) Company Profile

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the development and operation of mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River gold-silver mine located in Ontario, Canada; and New Afton gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada.

