FY2021 EPS Estimates for Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) Reduced by Analyst

Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2021 EPS estimates for Heineken in a report issued on Wednesday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Mundy now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.08 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.12.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Heineken in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Berenberg Bank lowered Heineken from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Heineken in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Heineken in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Heineken from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.00.

Heineken stock opened at $51.76 on Monday. Heineken has a 1-year low of $37.43 and a 1-year high of $56.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.10, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $59.63 billion, a PE ratio of 21.30, a P/E/G ratio of 13.13 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $54.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.10.

About Heineken

Heineken N.V. engages in brewing and selling beer and cider. The company operates through Europe; Americas; Africa, Middle East & Eastern Europe; and Asia Pacific segments. It offers beer, cider, soft drinks, and water. The company offers its beers under the Heineken, Amstel, Desperados, Sol, Tiger, Birra Moretti, Affligem, Lagunitas, and Mort Subite brands, as well as under various other regional and local brands; and cider under the Strongbow Apple Ciders, Orchard Thieves, Cidrerie Stassen, Bulmers, Old Mout, and Blind Pig brands.

