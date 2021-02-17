FY2021 EPS Estimates for iA Financial Co. Inc. (IAG.TO) Raised by Desjardins (TSE:IAG)

iA Financial Co. Inc. (IAG.TO) (TSE:IAG) – Equities researchers at Desjardins boosted their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of iA Financial Co. Inc. (IAG.TO) in a research report issued on Thursday, February 11th. Desjardins analyst D. Young now forecasts that the company will earn $6.88 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $6.65. Desjardins also issued estimates for iA Financial Co. Inc. (IAG.TO)’s FY2022 earnings at $7.48 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of iA Financial Co. Inc. (IAG.TO) from C$69.00 to C$79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of iA Financial Co. Inc. (IAG.TO) from C$70.00 to C$73.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of iA Financial Co. Inc. (IAG.TO) from C$66.00 to C$72.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of iA Financial Co. Inc. (IAG.TO) from C$74.00 to C$75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of iA Financial Co. Inc. (IAG.TO) from C$66.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th.

Shares of TSE:IAG opened at C$64.99 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$58.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$52.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.05, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.65. iA Financial Co. Inc. has a 1 year low of C$30.38 and a 1 year high of C$71.01. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.96 billion and a PE ratio of 11.40.

iA Financial Corporation Inc, through its subsidiary, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, provides various life and health insurance products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, US Operations, and Auto and Home Insurance segments.

