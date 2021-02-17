FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) Issued By Colliers Securities

Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) – Equities research analysts at Colliers Securities issued their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Radware in a research report issued on Thursday, February 11th. Colliers Securities analyst C. Trebnick anticipates that the information technology services provider will post earnings per share of $0.40 for the year. Colliers Securities has a “Neutral” rating on the stock.

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The information technology services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). Radware had a return on equity of 4.87% and a net margin of 5.70%. The business had revenue of $69.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.69 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

RDWR has been the topic of several other research reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on shares of Radware in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Radware from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Radware from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

RDWR stock opened at $27.24 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 93.93, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.82. Radware has a one year low of $16.02 and a one year high of $31.96.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Radware by 1.2% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 43,418 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in Radware by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 10,949 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Radware by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,403 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Radware by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,700 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ibex Investors LLC grew its stake in shares of Radware by 0.3% in the third quarter. Ibex Investors LLC now owns 730,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $17,695,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 70.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Radware Ltd. develops, manufactures, and markets cyber security and application delivery solutions for applications in physical, virtual, cloud, and software defined data centers worldwide. The company offers DefensePro, a real-time network attack prevention device; AppWall, a Web application firewall; and DefenseFlow, a cyber-command and control application.

