G1 Therapeutics Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:GTHX)

G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors acquired 3,323 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 250% compared to the average daily volume of 949 call options.

Several brokerages recently commented on GTHX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of G1 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Raymond James downgraded shares of G1 Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $66.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. G1 Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.86.

GTHX traded down $0.70 on Wednesday, reaching $27.31. 61,351 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,675,229. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 7.45 and a quick ratio of 7.45. G1 Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $8.80 and a 52-week high of $37.07. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.66 and a beta of 2.44.

In related news, Director Seth Rudnick sold 13,161 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.19, for a total value of $265,720.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Rajesh Malik sold 9,000 shares of G1 Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.06, for a total value of $180,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $766,292. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 108,125 shares of company stock valued at $2,176,841 over the last 90 days. 14.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,893,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,056,000 after acquiring an additional 262,986 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 73.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,365,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004,346 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in G1 Therapeutics by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,550,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,901,000 after purchasing an additional 55,891 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in G1 Therapeutics by 82.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 699,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,580,000 after buying an additional 316,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in G1 Therapeutics by 123.7% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 423,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,888,000 after buying an additional 234,045 shares during the period. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

G1 Therapeutics Company Profile

G1 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. It is developing trilaciclib, an intravenous cyclin-dependent kinases (CDK) 4/6 inhibitor that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for patients with extensive-stage small cell lung cancer(SCLC), as well as Phase 2 clinical trial for patients with first-line (SCLC) and metastatic triple-negative breast cancer; lerociclib, an oral CDK4/6 inhibitor that is in Phase 1b/2a clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer and in Phase 1b clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer; and rintodestrant, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader, which is in Phase I/2 clinical trial.

