GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. Acquires Shares of 18,776 Foundation Building Materials, Inc. (NYSE:FBM)

GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new stake in Foundation Building Materials, Inc. (NYSE:FBM) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 18,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $361,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FBM. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Foundation Building Materials by 254.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 3,819 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Foundation Building Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at $163,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Foundation Building Materials by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 18,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 3,803 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Foundation Building Materials in the 4th quarter valued at $360,000. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Foundation Building Materials by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 23,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 4,812 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Foundation Building Materials from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Raymond James downgraded Foundation Building Materials from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Truist downgraded Foundation Building Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Barclays downgraded Foundation Building Materials from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Stephens downgraded Foundation Building Materials from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.29.

FBM opened at $19.24 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.37. Foundation Building Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.99 and a 1 year high of $19.42. The company has a market capitalization of $831.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Foundation Building Materials, Inc distributes building products in the United States and Canada. It offers wallboard, suspended ceiling system, and metal framing products. The company also provides complementary and other products, tools, and accessories, such as wallboard accessories, stucco and finishing systems, safety accessories, fasteners, insulations, doors, and roofing products.

