GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. Invests $229,000 in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new position in shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 6,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of ViacomCBS by 14.6% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 106,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,974,000 after purchasing an additional 13,534 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in ViacomCBS by 52.9% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 89,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,338,000 after acquiring an additional 31,002 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in ViacomCBS by 55.2% in the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 365,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,243,000 after acquiring an additional 130,000 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in ViacomCBS by 7,811.4% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 541,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,192,000 after acquiring an additional 535,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in ViacomCBS by 2.6% in the third quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 26,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. 80.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ViacomCBS alerts:

VIAC stock opened at $59.14 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. ViacomCBS Inc. has a one year low of $10.10 and a one year high of $60.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.50 billion, a PE ratio of 26.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.46.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.16%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of ViacomCBS from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $28.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of ViacomCBS in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Macquarie increased their target price on shares of ViacomCBS from $37.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Bank of America cut shares of ViacomCBS from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of ViacomCBS from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.91.

About ViacomCBS

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, Filmed Entertainment, and Publishing. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; and streaming subscription services.

See Also: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for ViacomCBS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ViacomCBS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.