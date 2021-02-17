GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. Makes New $268,000 Investment in 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:VIIAU)

GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new position in shares of 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:VIIAU) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 25,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

Separately, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. during the 4th quarter worth about $204,000.

Shares of VIIAU opened at $10.96 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.58. 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.31 and a 12 month high of $11.04.

