GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. Makes New $534,000 Investment in INSU Acquisition Corp. III (OTCMKTS:IIIIU)

GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new stake in INSU Acquisition Corp. III (OTCMKTS:IIIIU) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 50,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $534,000.

Separately, Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of INSU Acquisition Corp. III during the 4th quarter worth approximately $523,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS:IIIIU opened at $11.00 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.88. INSU Acquisition Corp. III has a 12-month low of $10.35 and a 12-month high of $11.81.

INSU Acquisition Corp. III Company Profile

INSU Acquisition Corp. III is a blank check company. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

