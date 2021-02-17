GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. Takes $147,000 Position in Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIL)

GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new stake in Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Trillium Therapeutics by 215.2% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 241,367 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,415,000 after buying an additional 164,792 shares during the period. Vigilare Wealth Management grew its stake in Trillium Therapeutics by 63.9% during the fourth quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 33,965 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 13,245 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in Trillium Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $495,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Trillium Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $701,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Trillium Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $68,000. 67.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Trillium Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 6th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Trillium Therapeutics from $15.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Bloom Burton cut Trillium Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Trillium Therapeutics from $16.50 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Trillium Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.85.

In related news, CFO James T. Parsons sold 8,505 shares of Trillium Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.79, for a total transaction of $134,293.95. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,505 shares in the company, valued at $134,293.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jan Skvarka sold 25,000 shares of Trillium Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total value of $375,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,419 shares in the company, valued at $81,447.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,305 shares of company stock worth $565,954 in the last 90 days.

TRIL stock opened at $13.45 on Wednesday. Trillium Therapeutics Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.50 and a twelve month high of $20.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.74 and its 200-day moving average is $13.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of -4.98 and a beta of 2.27.

Trillium Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.33). On average, research analysts expect that Trillium Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.42 EPS for the current year.

Trillium Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead program is TTI-621, a SIRPaFc fusion protein that acts a soluble decoy receptor preventing CD47 from delivering its inhibitory signal, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advanced relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies, and solid tumors and mycosis fungoides.

