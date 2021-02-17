GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. Takes $438,000 Position in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN)

GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new stake in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 20,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $438,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in The Wendy’s by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,488,622 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $405,271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,696,520 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in The Wendy’s by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 430,100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,428,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in The Wendy’s by 184.2% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 83,754 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,836,000 after acquiring an additional 54,286 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in The Wendy’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $850,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of The Wendy’s by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 454,894 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $9,971,000 after buying an additional 40,254 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Get The Wendy's alerts:

WEN opened at $20.70 on Wednesday. The Wendy’s Company has a one year low of $6.82 and a one year high of $24.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.64, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.08.

Several equities analysts have commented on WEN shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of The Wendy’s from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Bank of America raised shares of The Wendy’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of The Wendy’s from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of The Wendy’s from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Northcoast Research raised shares of The Wendy’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.08.

In other news, insider Abigail E. Pringle sold 184,823 shares of The Wendy’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.99, for a total transaction of $4,064,257.77. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 171,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,775,902.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

The Wendy’s Profile

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

Recommended Story: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for The Wendy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Wendy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.