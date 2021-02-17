GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. Takes Position in Turmeric Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:TMPMU)

GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new stake in Turmeric Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:TMPMU) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 65,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $668,000.

Separately, Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Turmeric Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $616,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS TMPMU opened at $10.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.70. Turmeric Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.95 and a fifty-two week high of $11.24.

Turmeric Acquisition Profile

Turmeric Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. Turmeric Acquisition Corp.

