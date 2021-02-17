Gabelli Funds LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE)

Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,049,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned about 0.96% of Hawaiian Electric Industries worth $37,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,702,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 62.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 226,871 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,541,000 after buying an additional 87,305 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 28,113 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $934,000 after buying an additional 2,285 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,955 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the period. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares during the period. 47.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on HE shares. TheStreet raised shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $43.00.

Hawaiian Electric Industries stock opened at $34.73 on Wednesday. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.83 and a fifty-two week high of $55.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.76. The company has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 17.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 0.18.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.12. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 9.06%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 25th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This is an increase from Hawaiian Electric Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s payout ratio is 66.33%.

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility and banking businesses primarily in the state of Hawaii. The company's Electric Utility segment is involved in generating, purchasing, transmitting, distributing, and selling electric energy. Its renewable energy sources and potential sources include wind, solar, photovoltaic, geothermal, wave, hydroelectric, municipal waste, and other bio fuels.

