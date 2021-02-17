Gabelli Funds LLC Has $22.19 Million Holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 203,850 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $22,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,081,368 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,097,256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224,471 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 2.5% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,470,318 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $180,041,000 after purchasing an additional 35,817 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 37.6% in the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,227,596 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $133,612,000 after purchasing an additional 335,535 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 923,401 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $100,503,000 after purchasing an additional 9,602 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 21.0% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 562,187 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $68,840,000 after purchasing an additional 97,405 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.35% of the company’s stock.

IFF opened at $136.89 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $119.88 and its 200 day moving average is $117.59. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.14 and a fifty-two week high of $143.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.99, a PEG ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 0.97.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.13. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on IFF shares. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $122.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.03.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures flavors and fragrances for use in various consumer products. It operates through two segments, Taste and Scent. The Taste segment offers flavor compounds primarily to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products, such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

