Gabelli Funds LLC Has $25.48 Million Stake in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 365,150 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $25,484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 7,502.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,372,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,578,000 after purchasing an additional 2,341,304 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 30.5% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,672,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,358,000 after purchasing an additional 390,731 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 1.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,548,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,985,000 after purchasing an additional 19,773 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 33.2% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 956,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,646,000 after purchasing an additional 238,515 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 15.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 914,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,581,000 after purchasing an additional 122,314 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.36% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 3,989 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.10, for a total transaction of $303,562.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 98,921 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.71, for a total transaction of $7,588,229.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 143,288 shares of company stock valued at $10,594,559 over the last ninety days. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AN. Truist upped their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $66.00 to $73.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of AutoNation from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of AutoNation from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of AutoNation from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. AutoNation currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.13.

AN opened at $79.43 on Wednesday. AutoNation, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.59 and a fifty-two week high of $82.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $74.74 and its 200 day moving average is $63.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a PE ratio of 18.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.57.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.42. AutoNation had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 17.17%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that AutoNation, Inc. will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

AutoNation declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, October 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 10% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About AutoNation

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

