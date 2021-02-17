Gabelli Funds LLC Sells 10,500 Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Gabelli Funds LLC lowered its position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 997,350 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 10,500 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $40,383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 199,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,094,000 after purchasing an additional 4,390 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 248.8% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 97,003 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,850,000 after buying an additional 69,193 shares during the period. Triangle Securities Wealth Management purchased a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the fourth quarter worth $2,113,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 68.2% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 104,362 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,584,000 after buying an additional 42,316 shares during the period. Finally, Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. lifted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 167,735 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,792,000 after buying an additional 12,530 shares during the period. 77.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get KKR & Co. Inc. alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $46.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. TheStreet upgraded KKR & Co. Inc. from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $52.50 to $62.50 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. KKR & Co. Inc. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.29.

Shares of KKR opened at $47.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $27.44 billion, a PE ratio of 29.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.01. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.55 and a 12 month high of $49.29.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 19th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.34%.

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 20,125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.04, for a total value of $2,214,555,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co. Inc. Profile

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

Read More: What is the G-20?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR).

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.