Gabelli Funds LLC Sells 14,200 Shares of Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE)

Gabelli Funds LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 575,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 14,200 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Astec Industries were worth $33,304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in Astec Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Astec Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $111,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Astec Industries by 130.2% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Astec Industries by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Astec Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $171,000. 90.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ASTE opened at $64.63 on Wednesday. Astec Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.17 and a 1-year high of $68.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 111.43 and a beta of 1.35.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Astec Industries from $47.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Astec Industries from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Astec Industries in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Sidoti raised their price target on shares of Astec Industries from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Astec Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.75.

Astec Industries Company Profile

Astec Industries, Inc manufactures and sells equipment and components for the road building, aggregate processing, geothermal, water, oil and gas, and wood processing industries in the United States and internationally. The company's Infrastructure Group segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, services, and installs asphalt plants and their related components, asphalt pavers, screeds, milling machines, material transfer vehicles, stabilizers, and related ancillary equipment.

