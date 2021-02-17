Gabelli Funds LLC Sells 28,766 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Gabelli Funds LLC lessened its position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 12.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 201,111 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 28,766 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $27,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 48.4% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 270 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its stake in T-Mobile US by 46.1% in the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 279 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in T-Mobile US by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $809,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Intrua Financial LLC lifted its stake in T-Mobile US by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 2,301 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in T-Mobile US by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,550 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. 58.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

T-Mobile US stock opened at $122.00 on Wednesday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.50 and a 1-year high of $135.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $129.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.09. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The firm had revenue of $20.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.97 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

In other T-Mobile US news, EVP David A. Miller sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.08, for a total value of $1,320,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,660,835.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist increased their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a $150.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. HSBC increased their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $114.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $150.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.96.

T-Mobile US Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless services for branded postpaid and prepaid, and wholesale customers in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories; and wirelines services.

Featured Story: Straddles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS).

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.