Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 37,800 shares, a growth of 49.4% from the January 14th total of 25,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 155,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of GLMD opened at $4.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.29 million, a P/E ratio of -3.77 and a beta of 2.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.86. Galmed Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $2.96 and a twelve month high of $6.40.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Galmed Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Galmed Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $85,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 238.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 115,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 81,558 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 130,165 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 19,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 145,865 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 11,436 shares in the last quarter. 31.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 8th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, November 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Galmed Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.89.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. It develops Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is in ARREST Phase III pivotal study for the treatment of non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis (NASH) in patients with overweight or obesity, and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetes mellitus.

