Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Has $29.32 Million Stock Position in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,558,075 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 113,440 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned approximately 0.62% of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. worth $29,319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in the 3rd quarter worth $112,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 43.1% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 93,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 28,277 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 253,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,566,000 after buying an additional 30,082 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,029,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,543,000 after buying an additional 83,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,543,000. 47.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.75.
Shares of TV stock opened at $8.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.48 and its 200-day moving average is $7.48. The stock has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.65, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.21. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. has a 52-week low of $4.65 and a 52-week high of $11.95.
Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. Profile
Grupo Televisa, SAB. operates as a media company in the Spanish-speaking world. The company operates through four segments: Cable, Sky, Content, and Other Businesses. The Cable segment operates cable multiple system and telecommunication facilities. It provides basic and premium television subscription, pay-per-view, installation, Internet subscription, and telephone services, as well as local and national advertising sales; and data and long-distance services solutions to carriers and other telecommunications service providers through its fiber-optic network.
