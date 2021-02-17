Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Has $29.32 Million Stock Position in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,558,075 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 113,440 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned approximately 0.62% of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. worth $29,319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in the 3rd quarter worth $112,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 43.1% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 93,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 28,277 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 253,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,566,000 after buying an additional 30,082 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,029,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,543,000 after buying an additional 83,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,543,000. 47.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Grupo Televisa S.A.B. alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.75.

Shares of TV stock opened at $8.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.48 and its 200-day moving average is $7.48. The stock has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.65, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.21. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. has a 52-week low of $4.65 and a 52-week high of $11.95.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. Profile

Grupo Televisa, SAB. operates as a media company in the Spanish-speaking world. The company operates through four segments: Cable, Sky, Content, and Other Businesses. The Cable segment operates cable multiple system and telecommunication facilities. It provides basic and premium television subscription, pay-per-view, installation, Internet subscription, and telephone services, as well as local and national advertising sales; and data and long-distance services solutions to carriers and other telecommunications service providers through its fiber-optic network.

Recommended Story: What is a Stop Order?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV).

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Televisa S.A.B. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Televisa S.A.B. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.