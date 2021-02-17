Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Has $32.03 Million Position in The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL reduced its holdings in shares of The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,287,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 19,534 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in The Liberty Braves Group were worth $32,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN bought a new position in The Liberty Braves Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,163,000. Scopus Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of The Liberty Braves Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,366,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 226,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,763,000 after buying an additional 57,513 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of The Liberty Braves Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,172,000. Finally, Narwhal Capital Management lifted its position in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 151.0% during the 4th quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 74,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,859,000 after buying an additional 44,957 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.61% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of The Liberty Braves Group from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of The Liberty Braves Group in a report on Monday, January 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock.

The Liberty Braves Group stock opened at $27.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.59 and a beta of 1.00. The Liberty Braves Group has a 1-year low of $13.20 and a 1-year high of $29.45.

The Liberty Braves Group, through its subsidiary, Braves Holdings, LLC, owns the Atlanta Braves Major League Baseball Club (ANLBC), assets and liabilities associated with ANLBC's stadium, and mixed use development project. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado. The Liberty Braves Group is a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

