Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Sells 900 Shares of Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL cut its stake in Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 349,229 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Materion were worth $22,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in shares of Materion in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of Materion by 69.2% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 868 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Materion in the 4th quarter valued at about $229,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Materion in the 3rd quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Materion by 213.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,174 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 3,523 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTRN stock opened at $70.61 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.84 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $67.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.27. Materion Co. has a 52 week low of $26.15 and a 52 week high of $72.53.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. Materion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.42%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MTRN shares. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Materion from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Materion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th.

Materion Company Profile

Materion Corporation manufactures and sells advanced engineered materials used in semiconductor, industrial, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, consumer electronics, and telecom and data center markets in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, and Precision Coatings segments.

