Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Trims Holdings in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lessened its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 60,065 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 650 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $26,220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TYL. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in Tyler Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Tyler Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 48.3% during the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 89 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 840.0% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 94 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Tyler Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on TYL. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $380.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $375.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $435.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $370.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Tyler Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $377.22.

Shares of TYL opened at $471.73 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $432.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $395.31. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $247.22 and a 52 week high of $475.43. The stock has a market cap of $19.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.68, a P/E/G ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 0.67.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $283.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.39 million. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 16.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.99, for a total value of $4,299,900.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 128,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,365,942.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 6,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.01, for a total value of $2,855,629.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,836 shares in the company, valued at $21,287,498.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,341 shares of company stock worth $27,299,529 over the last ninety days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software; and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

