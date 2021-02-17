Gemini Dollar (GUSD) Price Up 0.2% Over Last Week

Gemini Dollar (CURRENCY:GUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 17th. In the last week, Gemini Dollar has traded up 0.2% against the dollar. One Gemini Dollar coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001911 BTC on popular exchanges. Gemini Dollar has a total market capitalization of $108.45 million and approximately $5.44 million worth of Gemini Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33.35 or 0.00063754 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $463.51 or 0.00886013 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00006806 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00004385 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.61 or 0.00047047 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 17.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.11 or 0.00026974 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,644.66 or 0.05055327 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 23.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000203 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.05 or 0.00045965 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.46 or 0.00016168 BTC.

Gemini Dollar Coin Profile

Gemini Dollar (CRYPTO:GUSD) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 9th, 2018. Gemini Dollar’s total supply is 108,456,315 coins. The official message board for Gemini Dollar is gemini.com/blog. Gemini Dollar’s official Twitter account is @GeminiDotCom and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Gemini Dollar is gemini.com/dollar. The Reddit community for Gemini Dollar is /r/Gemini and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Gemini is a licensed digital asset financial platform. It enables users with the ability to trade (buy/sell), and store digital assets by granting them the access to custody services and a crypto marketplace. Gemini platform works under the regulatory oversight of the New York State Department of Financial Services. The GUSD token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency developed by Gemini. It is a stable coin which is attached to the USD, giving it the stability of fiat along with the advantages of cryptocurrency. “

Gemini Dollar Coin Trading

Gemini Dollar can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gemini Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gemini Dollar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gemini Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

