Genasys (NASDAQ:GNSS) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “Genasys is a global provider of critical communications solutions to help keep people safe. During public safety threats and critical business events, the Companys unified platform of LRAD(TM) systems, Critical Communications as a Service software and integrated solutions provides a multi-channel approach to deliver geo-targeted alerts, notifications, instructions and information before, during and after crisis situations. Genasys critical communication systems are in service around the world in diverse applications, including public safety, national emergency warning systems, mass notification, defense, law enforcement, critical infrastructure protection and many more. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Northland Securities reissued a buy rating and set a $7.50 price target on shares of Genasys in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Genasys in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Genasys from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Genasys has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $7.81.

GNSS stock opened at $7.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $235.82 million, a P/E ratio of 20.62 and a beta of 0.68. Genasys has a 12-month low of $2.01 and a 12-month high of $8.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.18.

Genasys (NASDAQ:GNSS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.03). Genasys had a net margin of 27.61% and a return on equity of 13.45%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Genasys will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Daniel H. Mccollum sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.46, for a total value of $129,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $209,950. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Awm Investment Company, Inc. sold 101,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.07, for a total value of $714,070.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 208,616 shares of company stock worth $1,447,622 over the last ninety days. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Genasys by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,148 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Genasys by 307.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 4,917 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Genasys by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 2,440 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Genasys by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 67,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 4,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Genasys by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 132,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,000 after buying an additional 12,900 shares in the last quarter. 55.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

