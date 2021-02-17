General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Acquired by Exchange Capital Management Inc.

Exchange Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 13.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,314 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares during the period. Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in General Dynamics in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in General Dynamics in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Safir Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GD stock traded down $1.05 on Wednesday, reaching $162.27. 806 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,609,421. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $153.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $148.59. The company has a market capitalization of $46.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.82, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.03. General Dynamics Co. has a twelve month low of $100.55 and a twelve month high of $188.73.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $10.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.76 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 23.00% and a net margin of 8.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.51 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 5th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th were paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 36.73%.

GD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised General Dynamics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on General Dynamics from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on General Dynamics from $161.00 to $149.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on General Dynamics from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on General Dynamics from $156.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. General Dynamics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.07.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems and Marine Systems.

