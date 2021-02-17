Genesis Energy (GEL) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 18th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.23) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of GEL stock opened at $7.18 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.81. Genesis Energy has a twelve month low of $2.58 and a twelve month high of $18.42. The company has a market capitalization of $880.11 million, a P/E ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 2.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.36%. Genesis Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 166.67%.

Separately, Capital One Financial upgraded Genesis Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.33.

About Genesis Energy

Genesis Energy, L.P. operates in the midstream segment of the crude oil and natural gas industry. The company's Offshore Pipeline Transportation segment engages in offshore crude oil and natural gas pipeline transportation and handling operations; and in the deep water pipeline servicing in the southern Keathley Canyon area of the Gulf of Mexico.

