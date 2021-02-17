Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) CFO Kevin C. Nash Sells 2,922 Shares

Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) CFO Kevin C. Nash sold 2,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.73, for a total transaction of $104,403.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,118 shares in the company, valued at $968,926.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

GNTX traded down $0.08 on Wednesday, reaching $35.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,477,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,755,949. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.67. The company has a market capitalization of $8.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.16, a P/E/G ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 1.15. Gentex Co. has a fifty-two week low of $19.48 and a fifty-two week high of $37.75.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $529.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.66 million. Gentex had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 18.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Gentex Co. will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 7th. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.92%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GNTX. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Gentex in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Gentex from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Gentex from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised Gentex from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.67.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Gentex by 92.1% in the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 266,155 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $9,031,000 after purchasing an additional 127,573 shares in the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI acquired a new position in Gentex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,286,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Gentex by 49.2% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 88,232 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,993,000 after purchasing an additional 29,095 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in Gentex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gentex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,462,000. 81.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gentex Corporation provides digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products worldwide. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

