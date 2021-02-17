Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) Trading 6.4% Higher

Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN) traded up 6.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.06 and last traded at $1.99. 6,422,125 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 61% from the average session volume of 3,989,233 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.87.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Geron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.71.

Get Geron alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 9.60, a current ratio of 9.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $617.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.77 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.80.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Geron by 76.7% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,914 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 7,778 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of Geron by 54.4% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 24,487 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 8,628 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A increased its holdings in shares of Geron by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 30,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Geron by 14.7% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 85,253 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 10,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Geron by 48.7% in the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 47,930 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 15,688 shares during the last quarter. 55.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Geron Company Profile (NASDAQ:GERN)

Geron Corporation, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for hematologic myeloid malignancies. It holds rights to imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor in Phase 2/3 clinical trials, which inhibits the uncontrolled proliferation of malignant progenitor cells in hematologic myeloid malignancies to reduce dysfunctional blood cell production and enable recovery of normal blood cell production.

Read More: What are catch-up contributions?

Receive News & Ratings for Geron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Geron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.