Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO) Short Interest Up 21.3% in January

Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 16,360,000 shares, an increase of 21.3% from the January 14th total of 13,490,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,000,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gevo by 468.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,570,267 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $15,174,000 after buying an additional 2,942,667 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gevo by 22,098.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,793,857 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,624,000 after buying an additional 1,785,776 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Gevo during the third quarter worth $221,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Gevo by 187.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 202,934 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $862,000 after buying an additional 132,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gevo by 534.0% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 104,513 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 88,027 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GEVO opened at $13.36 on Wednesday. Gevo has a one year low of $0.46 and a one year high of $15.57. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.46 and a beta of 3.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.21.

GEVO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gevo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Noble Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Gevo from $8.25 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th.

Gevo, Inc operates as a renewable fuels company. It commercializes gasoline, jet fuel, and diesel fuel to achieve zero carbon emissions, and reduce greenhouse gas emissions with sustainable alternatives. The company uses low-carbon renewable-resource-based carbohydrates as raw materials and is developing renewable electricity and renewable natural gas for use in production processes.

