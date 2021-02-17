Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.20 EPS

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.20, Yahoo Finance reports. Gladstone Commercial had a return on equity of 3.10% and a net margin of 5.05%.

Shares of GOOD traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.20. 272,912 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 215,110. The stock has a market cap of $657.95 million, a P/E ratio of -71.11 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.97. Gladstone Commercial has a 12 month low of $7.59 and a 12 month high of $21.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 5.98 and a quick ratio of 5.98.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.1252 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.82%. Gladstone Commercial’s dividend payout ratio is 94.94%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Gladstone Commercial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Gladstone Commercial in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.60.

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. Including payments through September 2020, Gladstone Commercial has paid 189 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock.

