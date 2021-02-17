GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.63 Per Share

GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be given a dividend of 0.628 per share by the pharmaceutical company on Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. This is an increase from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50.

GlaxoSmithKline has decreased its dividend payment by 1.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. GlaxoSmithKline has a payout ratio of 88.4% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities analysts expect GlaxoSmithKline to earn $3.08 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.51 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 81.5%.

NYSE GSK opened at $35.65 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. GlaxoSmithKline has a 12-month low of $31.43 and a 12-month high of $43.78. The firm has a market cap of $89.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.97, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.67.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $8.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 18.50% and a return on equity of 29.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that GlaxoSmithKline will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GSK shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Friday, February 12th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

