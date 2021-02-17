Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:GNOM) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $22.51

Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:GNOM) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $22.51 and traded as high as $27.91. Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF shares last traded at $26.60, with a volume of 605,549 shares changing hands.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.51.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF by 277.8% during the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $253,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $415,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $623,000.

About Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:GNOM)

Complete Genomics, Inc is a life sciences company that has developed and commercialized a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) sequencing platform. Its complete genomics analysis platform (CGA) Platform, combines its human genome sequencing technology with its advanced informatics and data management software and its end-to-end, outsourced service model to provide its customers with data that is ready to be used for genome-based research.

