Global X Millennials Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:MILN) Short Interest Down 27.4% in January

Global X Millennials Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:MILN) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 29,400 shares, a decrease of 27.4% from the January 14th total of 40,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 30,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

NASDAQ MILN traded down $0.27 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.65. 49,237 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,175. Global X Millennials Thematic ETF has a fifty-two week low of $16.61 and a fifty-two week high of $42.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.86.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Millennials Thematic ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in Global X Millennials Thematic ETF by 57.9% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares in the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Global X Millennials Thematic ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in Global X Millennials Thematic ETF by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 8,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Millennials Thematic ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $315,000.

