Globant (GLOB) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 18th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.50 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of GLOB opened at $223.83 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $212.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $192.63. Globant has a 1 year low of $70.83 and a 1 year high of $230.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 177.64 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 3.44.

Several analysts recently weighed in on GLOB shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Globant in a report on Friday, December 4th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered Globant from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Globant from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $190.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Piper Sandler lowered Globant from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $205.00 to $222.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Globant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Globant currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $180.60.

About Globant

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. The company offers machine learning, pattern recognition, and natural language understanding services. It also provides process appraisal, automated, process evolution, delivery management, agile consultancy, management consulting, user experience, visual and service design, industrial design, consultancy, fast prototyping, app evolution, platform integration, and hardware integration services.

