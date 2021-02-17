Gold Resource (GORO) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Gold Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 24th. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

GORO stock opened at $2.94 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.20. The firm has a market cap of $218.41 million, a P/E ratio of -293.71 and a beta of 1.86. Gold Resource has a 12-month low of $2.02 and a 12-month high of $6.24.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.0033 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. This is an increase from Gold Resource’s previous monthly dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 10th. Gold Resource’s payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

GORO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gold Resource from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Gold Resource to $4.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th.

Gold Resource Corporation explores for, develops, produces, and sells gold and silver in Mexico and the United States. It also explores for copper, lead, and zinc deposits. The company's flagship property is the Aguila project comprising 18 mining concessions covering an area of approximately 24,372 hectares located in the State of Oaxaca, Mexico.

