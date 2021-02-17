Goldcoin (GLC) Price Hits $0.11 on Top Exchanges

Goldcoin (CURRENCY:GLC) traded 10.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 16th. One Goldcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000232 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Goldcoin has traded down 19.1% against the US dollar. Goldcoin has a total market capitalization of $4.79 million and $16,649.00 worth of Goldcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $207.37 or 0.00419377 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0525 or 0.00000106 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002798 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00003173 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000352 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002641 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Goldcoin Coin Profile

Goldcoin (GLC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 15th, 2013. Goldcoin’s total supply is 41,662,072 coins. Goldcoin’s official message board is www.goldcointalk.org. The official website for Goldcoin is www.goldcoin.org. Goldcoin’s official Twitter account is @goldcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Goldcoin is /r/goldcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Goldcoin

Goldcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Goldcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Goldcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Goldcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

