Goodwin (LON:GDWN) Shares Gap Down to $3,020.00

Goodwin PLC (LON:GDWN) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,020 ($39.46), but opened at GBX 2,910 ($38.02). Goodwin shares last traded at GBX 2,926.50 ($38.23), with a volume of 2,293 shares.

The company has a market capitalization of £214.92 million and a P/E ratio of 32.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.66, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 3,008.80 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 3,120.08.

About Goodwin (LON:GDWN)

Goodwin PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and refractory engineering solutions primarily in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, the Pacific Basin, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells dual plate check, axial nozzle check, and axial piston control and isolation valves for oil, petrochemical, gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), mining, nuclear power generation, nuclear waste treatment, and water markets; submersible slurry pumps; and radar antenna systems for defense contractors, civil aviation authorities, and border security agencies.

