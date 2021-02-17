Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) Releases FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) issued an update on its FY 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 6.19-6.19 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $6.11. The company issued revenue guidance of $925-925 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $924.11 million.Grand Canyon Education also updated its Q1 2021

After-Hours guidance to 1.67-1.67 EPS.

NASDAQ:LOPE traded down $1.77 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $103.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 412,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 329,866. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.38. Grand Canyon Education has a twelve month low of $57.89 and a twelve month high of $107.51. The stock has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.58.

Get Grand Canyon Education alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on LOPE shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Grand Canyon Education in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Grand Canyon Education from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Grand Canyon Education has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $106.80.

In other Grand Canyon Education news, CEO Brian E. Mueller sold 20,000 shares of Grand Canyon Education stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.70, for a total transaction of $1,674,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 306,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,631,199.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel E. Bachus sold 10,000 shares of Grand Canyon Education stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.70, for a total value of $837,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 117,874 shares in the company, valued at $9,866,053.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,211 shares of company stock worth $3,625,145 over the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Grand Canyon Education

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. The company's technology services include learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services comprises program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support include admission, financial aid, and field experience counseling services.

Featured Story: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

Receive News & Ratings for Grand Canyon Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grand Canyon Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.