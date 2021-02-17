Greatland Gold plc (GGP.L) (LON:GGP) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $29.77

Greatland Gold plc (GGP.L) (LON:GGP)’s stock price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 29.77 ($0.39) and traded as low as GBX 20.05 ($0.26). Greatland Gold plc (GGP.L) shares last traded at GBX 21.20 ($0.28), with a volume of 99,790,964 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.64, a current ratio of 6.54 and a quick ratio of 6.48. The firm has a market capitalization of £889.13 million and a PE ratio of -212.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 29.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 24.23.

In related news, insider Gervaise Heddle acquired 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 22 ($0.29) per share, with a total value of £110,000 ($143,715.70).

About Greatland Gold plc (GGP.L) (LON:GGP)

Greatland Gold plc engages in the exploration and development of natural resources in the United Kingdom and Australia. It explores for gold, nickel, cobalt, and copper deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the Paterson project, Panorama project, Ernest Giles project, and Bromus project located in Western Australia.

