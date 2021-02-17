Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $58.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 5.82% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Green Dot's shares have outperformed its industry in a year's time, due to consecutive earnings beat in the last four quarters. Accelerated investments in products and platform parts bode well for Green Dot’s business in the mid- to long term. The company continues to improve and scale its operating infrastructure. Its banking as a Service or BaaS platform programs are growing quickly, contributing to GDV and active card growth. The company's long-lasting relationship with Walmart is a key driver of operating revenues. However, Green Dot has never declared and currently do not have any plans to pay cash dividends on common stock. Rising operating expenses due to investment in sales, marketing and product development might weigh on Green Dot’s bottom line. The company experiences fluctuations in revenues due to seasonality.”

Get Green Dot alerts:

GDOT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Green Dot from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Northland Securities cut shares of Green Dot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Green Dot from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target (up from $63.00) on shares of Green Dot in a research report on Sunday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Green Dot currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.67.

Green Dot stock opened at $54.81 on Monday. Green Dot has a 12-month low of $14.20 and a 12-month high of $64.97. The stock has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.90 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $55.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.76.

In other news, insider Jason Bibelheimer sold 951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.19, for a total value of $53,436.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 74,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,206,945.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director J Chris Brewster sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.47, for a total transaction of $282,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,523,784.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 863,169 shares of company stock valued at $46,185,772. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GDOT. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Green Dot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Green Dot in the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in Green Dot in the third quarter worth approximately $66,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Green Dot in the fourth quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in Green Dot in the third quarter worth approximately $106,000. 90.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Green Dot Company Profile

Green Dot Corporation operates as a financial technology and bank holding company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Account Services, and Processing and Settlement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, such network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards under the consumer brand names of GPR cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, network-branded gift cards, secured credit cards, payroll debit cards, and other financial services.

Read More: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Green Dot (GDOT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Green Dot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Dot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.