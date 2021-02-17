Grid Metals Corp. (GRDM.V) (CVE:GRDM) Shares Up 75%

Grid Metals Corp. (GRDM.V) (CVE:GRDM)’s stock price shot up 75% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.33 and last traded at C$0.28. 903,900 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 284% from the average session volume of 235,188 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.16.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 4.40 and a quick ratio of 4.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.17 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.14. The firm has a market cap of C$21.03 million and a P/E ratio of -6.96.

About Grid Metals Corp. (GRDM.V) (CVE:GRDM)

Grid Metals Corp. engages in exploring and developing base and precious metal mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for nickel, copper, cobalt, lithium and rare metals, and platinum group metals. Its principal properties include the Makwa-Mayville Nickel Copper PGM Cobalt Project in Manitoba; the East Bull Lake Palladium Property in Ontario; and the Bannockburn Nickel Project located in the Sudbury Mining Division, Ontario.

