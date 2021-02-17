Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF) Receives $28.20 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.20.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Griffon from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Griffon from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Stephens assumed coverage on Griffon in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Griffon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 1st.

Shares of NYSE GFF opened at $24.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 20.54 and a beta of 2.00. Griffon has a twelve month low of $9.15 and a twelve month high of $27.53.

Griffon (NYSE:GFF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $609.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $575.10 million. Griffon had a return on equity of 13.40% and a net margin of 2.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Griffon will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. Griffon’s payout ratio is 19.75%.

In other Griffon news, Director Henry A. Alpert bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.02 per share, for a total transaction of $100,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 73,468 shares in the company, valued at $1,470,829.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Seth L. Kaplan sold 13,251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.36, for a total value of $322,794.36. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 248,298 shares in the company, valued at $6,048,539.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GFF. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Griffon by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 22,772 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Griffon by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 95,200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Griffon by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 37,234 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in Griffon by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 46,879 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in Griffon by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 15,700 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.62% of the company’s stock.

Griffon Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the consumer and professional products, home and building products, and defense electronics businesses primarily in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, Mexico, China, and internationally. Its Consumer and Professional Products segment manufactures and markets long-handled tools and landscaping products for homeowners and professionals; wood and wire closet organization, general living storage, and wire garage storage products to home center retail chains, mass merchandisers, and direct-to builder professional installers; wheelbarrows and lawn carts; snow, striking and hand tools; planters and lawn accessories; garden hoses; and pruners, loppers, shears, and other tools.

