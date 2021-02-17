Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) Short Interest Up 32.2% in January

Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,040,000 shares, an increase of 32.2% from the January 14th total of 2,300,000 shares. Approximately 12.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 982,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on GRPN shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Groupon from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Groupon from $21.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Groupon from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:GRPN traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.26. The company had a trading volume of 560,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 753,191. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.52 and a beta of 2.58. Groupon has a 12-month low of $9.60 and a 12-month high of $61.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.16.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Groupon by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,647,595 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $62,601,000 after purchasing an additional 75,571 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Groupon in the 4th quarter worth $50,301,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Groupon in the 4th quarter worth $912,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Groupon by 355.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 635,961 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $12,974,000 after buying an additional 496,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prentice Capital Management LP increased its stake in Groupon by 539.5% in the 3rd quarter. Prentice Capital Management LP now owns 482,790 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $9,849,000 after buying an additional 407,299 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.96% of the company’s stock.

About Groupon

Groupon, Inc operates online local commerce marketplaces that connect merchants to consumers by offering goods and services at a discount in North America and internationally. The company provides deals in various categories, including events and activities; health, beauty, and wellness; food and drink; home and garden; automotive; discounted and market rates for hotel, airfare, and package deals, as well as deals on various product lines, such as electronics, sporting goods, jewelry, toys, household items, and apparel.

