GSA Capital Partners LLP Acquires New Shares in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 4,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $411,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TIAA FSB raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 103.0% in the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 15,395,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,580,300,000 after acquiring an additional 7,810,196 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,841,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,182,610,000 after purchasing an additional 119,166 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.4% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 1,310,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,483,000 after purchasing an additional 67,488 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.8% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 788,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,263,000 after purchasing an additional 36,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 241.7% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 639,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,668,000 after purchasing an additional 452,519 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $111.03 on Wednesday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $50.97 and a one year high of $112.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.25.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

