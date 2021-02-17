GSA Capital Partners LLP Buys 1,934 Shares of National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI)

GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) by 55.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,934 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in National Health Investors were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 4,023 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in National Health Investors by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 4,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its holdings in National Health Investors by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 6,658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Eii Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in National Health Investors by 4.1% in the third quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in National Health Investors by 0.4% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 52,989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,194,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. 65.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NHI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of National Health Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of National Health Investors from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of National Health Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Mizuho lowered shares of National Health Investors from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded shares of National Health Investors from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.57.

In related news, Director Robert G. Adams acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $67.75 per share, for a total transaction of $135,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NHI opened at $68.99 on Wednesday. National Health Investors, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.37 and a 12 month high of $91.12. The company has a quick ratio of 13.13, a current ratio of 13.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.32. The firm has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.19 and a beta of 0.88.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $1.102 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $4.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.39%. National Health Investors’s payout ratio is 80.18%.

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

