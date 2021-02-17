GSA Capital Partners LLP Buys 2,768 Shares of NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN)

GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,146 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,768 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned approximately 0.09% of NeoPhotonics worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NeoPhotonics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in NeoPhotonics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. MONECO Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in NeoPhotonics by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in NeoPhotonics by 250.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,905 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 10,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in NeoPhotonics by 4,963.0% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 15,037 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 14,740 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Get NeoPhotonics alerts:

In related news, COO Chiyue Cheung sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.57, for a total transaction of $163,410.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Sophie sold 34,063 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $374,693.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $423,753. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,563 shares of company stock worth $768,593 in the last 90 days. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on NeoPhotonics from $9.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. B. Riley boosted their price target on NeoPhotonics from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised NeoPhotonics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.93.

Shares of NPTN opened at $13.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $691.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.06 and a beta of 1.24. NeoPhotonics Co. has a 1 year low of $4.65 and a 1 year high of $14.14. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.93.

NeoPhotonics Company Profile

NeoPhotonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells optoelectronic products that transmit, receive, and switch high speed digital optical signals for communications networks worldwide. It offers high speed products, including transmitter, receiver, and switching products for 100G and optical transmission applications over distances of 2 to 2,000 kilometers; ultra-narrow linewidth tunable lasers that generate ultra-pure wavelength or color for coherent transmission; and integrated coherent receivers (ICRs) that decode the phase and polarization encoded coherent optical signals.

Recommended Story: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NPTN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN).

Receive News & Ratings for NeoPhotonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeoPhotonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.